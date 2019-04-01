Tornado trashes trailer storage yard

FALCON, Colo. - Surveillance video captured the moment when a tornado tossed trailers around in a storage yard.
The footage was captured Friday afternoon at the Falcon Storage Center in Colorado.
Trailers were sent tumbling over one another as the rare March tornado made its way through the area.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6-year-old dies after sudden heart attack on baseball field
- Explosions heard, homes evacuated as flames light up neighborhood
- Hit-and-run driver slams into 9-year-old girl in front yard
- VIDEO: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot, killed in Los Angeles; two others wounded
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Witnesses nearby say they thought it was just a dust devil and didn't think anything of it. But many of the motor homes and campers are now just scrap metal, with debris scattered everywhere.
The yard will be closed to the public for staff to assess the damages.
NBC/KOAA
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}