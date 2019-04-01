  • Tornado trashes trailer storage yard

    FALCON, Colo. - Surveillance video captured the moment when a tornado tossed trailers around in a storage yard.

    The footage was captured Friday afternoon at the Falcon Storage Center in Colorado.

    Trailers were sent tumbling over one another as the rare March tornado made its way through the area.

    Witnesses nearby say they thought it was just a dust devil and didn't think anything of it. But many of the motor homes and campers are now just scrap metal, with debris scattered everywhere.

    The yard will be closed to the public for staff to assess the damages.
     

     

    NBC/KOAA

