Improvement project on Penn Avenue underway

By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV and WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — An improvement project will impact traffic on a busy stretch of Penn Avenue near Bakery Square.

According to a release from PennDOT, lane restrictions will be in place in both directions of Penn Avenue between Fifth Avenue and Centre Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-August.

This is in the area of the East Liberty Target, Trader Joe’s, Bakery Square and Chatham University Eastside.

Crews will be replacing inlets and valve boxes as part of a $9 million resurfacing job.

