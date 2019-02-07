Train leaves with baby after father steps off to smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A baby in Ohio went on a train ride without its father last month.
The father stepped on to the platform to smoke a cigarette, but the Cleveland Regional Transit Authority train pulled away before he was able to get back onboard.
Before the train arrived at its next stop, the operator learned of the mistake and immediately returned to the previous stop.
The father was not charged for leaving the baby unattended on the train.
