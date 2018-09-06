Trapped kitten rescued from wheel well

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A Los Angeles woman was horrified when she was driving to work and heard a meow coming from under her car.
When Cindy Juarez stopped the car, she realized there was a kitten trapped in her wheel well.
Firefighters and animal control refused to respond to her calls, saying there was nothing they could do.
The Mercedes dealership was willing to help take the car apart, but at a hefty price.
That's when family friend Carlos Escobar brought some tools and went to work extracting the scared kitten.
Juarez named the kitten "Milagros," which means miracle in Spanish.
Escobar put the car back together once the rescue was complete.
CNN/KABC
