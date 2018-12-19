'Bear, go away!' Video doorbell shows bear on Florida doorstep, trying to eat decorations

NAPLES, Fla. - A bear was seen on camera knocking over Christmas decorations on a family’s doorstep.
WTSP reported that a video doorbell captured the bear’s visit in Naples, Florida. The video was shared to the Ring Neighbors App by the homeowner. Video began recording automatically when the bear stepped onto the property, according to WFOR.
At one point, the bear sniffs right in the camera. According to WTVT, the homeowner said the bear’s nose rang the doorbell. The homeowner can be heard yelling multiple times, “Bear, go away!”
Eventually, after some more sniffing around, the bear leaves on its own, but not before one of the snowmen decorations lost its head when the bear poked at it.
WFOR reported that the family said the visit was mostly entertaining and the decoration was an easy fix.
