'SNL' star Pete Davidson criticized for mocking candidate who lost eye in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson is making headlines again – but this time, not for his breakup with singer Ariana Grande.
In Saturday's "Weekend Update" segment, the comedian cracked jokes about political candidates' looks, including former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican running for Congress. Crenshaw wears a patch over his right eye, which he lost in an IED blast in Afghanistan, CNN reported.
Texas candidate Dan Crenshaw chides "SNL's" Pete Davidson over eyepatch joke: https://t.co/JmsORrJx18 pic.twitter.com/eB0v6BdJ8s— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 4, 2018
"This guy's kinda cool, Dan Crenshaw," Davidson said. "You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie."
He laughed, then added: "I'm sorry; I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."
Crenshaw took to Twitter to respond to Davidson's comments.
"Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended," Crenshaw tweeted Sunday. "That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes."
Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018
The National Republican Congressional Committee also issued a statement slamming Davidson.
"Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country," the statement said. "Pete Davidson and NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend – because they're not laughing."
NEW: NRCC Statement on SNL's Pete Davidson Mocking War Hero Dan Crenshaw https://t.co/qb9Oj0WjV1 pic.twitter.com/SnR54KZiq1— NRCC (@NRCC) November 4, 2018
