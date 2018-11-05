11-year-old fatally shoots grandmother, himself in argument over messy room

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An 11-year-old Arizona boy allegedly shot and killed his grandmother before turning the gun on himself Saturday after his grandparents asked him to clean his room, according to news outlets.
The child was living with his grandparents in their home in Litchfield Park in Maricopa County, about 20 miles outside of Phoenix, where the shooting happened.
Yvonne Woodard, 65, was killed when her grandson came up behind her while she was sitting on the couch with her husband and shot her in the head, The Arizona Republic reported.
The child then ran from the room as his grandfather gave chase. The grandfather then returned to help his wife and heard a shot in another room, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said, according to the Republic.
The grandfather told investigators the couple had asked their grandson to clean his room, “but he was being stubborn about it.”
The gun belonged to the grandfather, authorities said.
The investigation is continuing, but officials said there was no indication previously that the boy wanted to hurt himself or anyone else.
