0 12-year-old boy shot in eye by paintball gun in drive-by

BROCKTON, Mass. - Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, say at least three men could be tied to several assaults across the city involving paintball guns.

Cody Hilts says he feels lucky he didn’t lose his eye after he was shot with a paintball gun Monday. But after the 12-year-old was shot in a random drive-by, he fears the men might come back to target him.

Police say at least three assaults – including Cody's – happened Monday night.

Cody Hilts says he was standing in a driveway near his house on Ford Street in Brockton about 6 p.m. Monday talking with friends when a black Acura with three men inside drove by.

He told WFXT that the man in the backseat had a paintball gun sticking out of the window.

"There was a guy in the backseat and he had the window down and a gun and he shot me in the eye," Cody said.

The man fired a burst of shots, and one of them hit Cody right in the eye, he said.

>> Read more trending news

"I didn't feel it. It was like numb, so I thought it was a real gun," Cody said. "I didn't know what to think, so I just started running in."

Hilts’ mother, Cassandra, says he ran screaming into the house, holding his eye. That’s when she called 911.

“I feel like they are just kids doing just outrageous things, and I’m not sure what the motivation or anything is behind it,” Cassandra said.

Cody spent Tuesday morning at the doctor and has another appointment Wednesday, but so far it’s looking like he will avoid surgery.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.