1,400 guns, 1,200 swords from WWII found buried at elementary school in Japan

TOKYO - Construction crews found a cache of weapons including 1,400 guns, 1,200 swords and numerous other ordnance items from World War II buried beneath an elementary school while excavating for a new building in Japan, officials said Monday.
The severely oxidized grenades, bullets, cannonballs and weapons were uncovered in July and recently removed from the Tanashi Elementary School in Nishitokyo, according to The Mainichi.
Officials believe they were discarded there in 1945 at the end of the war.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}