  • 18-wheeler overturns, spilling Honey Buns, donuts across highway

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BRANDON, Miss. - An 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning, spilling Honey Buns, donuts and pecan pies across a highway median and snarling traffic for hours, according to police. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed after the semitrailer rolled over around 4:45 a.m., according to WLBT.

    Police Chief William A. Thompson told WLBT another truck was sent pick up the snacks. 

    No one was injured in the accident, according to WLBT.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    18-wheeler overturns, spilling Honey Buns, donuts across highway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia grandmother fights off rabid bobcat with her bare hands

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge jails ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as he awaits trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wedged dump truck under overpass clogs traffic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump: Justice Department report wrong in finding no bias by FBI