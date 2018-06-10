  • 2 people in custody after gunfire erupts at California house party, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - Two people were taken into custody after several people were shot at a party in California early Sunday, police said.

    The party was held at a North Hollywood residence, KTLA reported. Police said nearly 100 people attended the gathering.

    According to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department, seven people -- five men and two women -- were taken to hospitals. None of the patients were in critical condition, the release said. Five of them had gunshot wounds and the other two had injuries unrelated to gunfire, according to the news release.

    Authorities responded to multiple noise complaints about a house party shortly before 1 a.m., KABC reported. Gunfire erupted as authorities arrived and people began running out of the residence, the television station reported.

    Authorities said there may be more suspects in the case. At least three different guns were used in the shooting and between 20 and 30 rounds were fired, KABC reported.

