0 2018 BET Awards: DJ Khaled, Migos, Cardi B, SZA among nominees

LOS ANGELES - The nominees for the 2018 BET Awards were announced Wednesday, and DJ Khaled is leading the pack.

The Associated Press reported that the producer has six nominations, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year and two nominations in the Best Collaboration category. Essence reported that SZA has four nominations including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, making her the most-nominated woman for the awards. The Los Angeles Times reported that Cardi B and Migos each have four nominations and Cardi has three more nominations as a featured artist.

Although most awards are music-based, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o and Taraji P. Henson are among the nominees for Best Actress. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Sterling K. Brown are among the nominees for Best Actor. Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Steph Curry and Dwyane Wade are nominated in Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year awards, respectively.

The 2018 BET Awards air live on BET June 24 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees are below.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist:

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist:

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group:

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration:

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - Top Off

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi

French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - LOYALTY.

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Dej Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year:

Drake - God's Plan

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Migos feat. Drake - Walk It Talk It

Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

Best New Artist:

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational:

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - I'll Find You

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - Words Are Few

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - If You Don't Mind

Marvin Sapp - Close

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - I'm Getting Ready

The Best International Act:

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Actress:

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong'o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor:

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars:

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Best Movie:

Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle in Time

Detroit

Mudboung

Sportswoman of the Year:

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year:

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year:

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

CTRL - SZA

4:44 - Jay-Z

Culture II - Migos

Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists

Grateful - DJ Khaled

BET Her Award:

Janelle Monae - Django Jane

Lizzo - Water Me

Mary J. Blige - Strength of a Woman

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)

Chloe X Halle - The Kids Are Alright

Leikeli47 - 2nd Fiddle

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice:

SZA feat. Travis Scott - Love Galore

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Drake - God's Plan

Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - Motor Sport

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

