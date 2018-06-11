2018 Tony Awards: Winner list

NEW YORK - Broadway’s best and brightest took to Radio City Music Hall Sunday for the Tony Awards.
Here is a list of winners:
Best musical:
And the Tony for Best Musical goes to… @thebandsvisit. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/SQ8WMoOYVI— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best leading actor in a musical:
And the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical goes to… Tony Shalhoub for @thebandsvisit. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/q6TZOF8NP5— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best leading actress in a musical:
And the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical goes to… @TheKatrinaLenk for @thebandsvisit. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/rrJnNPUYLD— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best revival of a musical:
And the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical goes to… Once On This Island (@OnceIslandBway). #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/L6krrajmYW— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best revival of a play:
And the Tony for Best Revival of a Play goes to… Angels in America (@angelsbway). #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/OGlnOMcDj0— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best play:
Best original score:
And the Tony for Best Original Score goes to… @DavidYazbek for @TheBandsVisit. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/kiBqJpuyDx— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best direction of a play:
And the Tony for Best Direction of a Play goes to… John Tiffany for @HPPlayNYC. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/S6OqHa10iX— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Tony for best sound design of a play:
And the Tony for Best Sound Design of a Play goes to… @garethfrysound for @HPPlayNYC. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/kznqB4FcDY— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
2018 Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement:
Congratulations to @chita_rivera, recipient of the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/LvjqzqArTK— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best direction of a musical:
And the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical goes to… @davidmcromer for @TheBandsVisit. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/IXFfcj5USZ— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement:
Congratulations to Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW), recipient of the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/66EaH92GaR— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best sound design of a musical:
And the Tony for Best Sound Design of a Musical goes to… Kai Harada for @TheBandsVisit. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/iofVHeOcdn— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best leading actress in a play:
And the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Play goes to… Glenda Jackson for @threetallwomen. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/87QbDFTZWN— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best scenic design of a musical:
And the Tony for Best Scenic Design of a Musical goes to… David Zinn for @SpongeBobBway. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/jhCwgjxMLF— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
2018 Excellence in theater education:
Congratulations to Melody Herzfeld, the recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, presented by @CarnegieMellon. #ApplaudMyTeacher #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway Photo: Ian Witlen @theCameraClicks pic.twitter.com/yTDMHzXFE0— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best featured actress in a musical:
And the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical goes to… @LindsayMendez for @carouselbway. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/VXTHEY3DHx— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
2018 Special Tony Award:
Congratulations to 2018 Special Tony Award recipient @springsteen. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/xNoWgdl9q4— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best choreography:
And the Tony for Best Choreography goes to… Justin Peck for @carouselbway. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/4GW7TxmDUn— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best featured actress in a play:
And the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play goes to… Laurie Metcalf for @threetallwomen. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/EJu4Epfhm3— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:
Congrats to @NScandalios of the @NederlanderBway Organization, the recipient of the 2018 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award as an advocate for LGBTQ families via @family_equality. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/5hG5TDf7PM— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best orchestrations:
And the Tony for Best Orchestrations goes to… Jamshied Sharifi for @TheBandsVisit. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/cXZcWqvgy8— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
Best actor in a play:
And the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Play goes to… Andrew Garfield for @angelsbway. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/uVtm4cy3ux— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018
