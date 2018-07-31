0 $20K reward offered in killing of soldier's wife on Georgia military base

Authorities are offering a reward for information in the death of a woman killed at Georgia's Fort Stewart while her husband was deployed overseas.

Abree Boykin, 24, was found dead in her on-post residence the night of July 10 by military police. Her husband, a soldier in the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division, was in South Korea at the time, according to Army authorities. Since his wife’s death, he has returned to Fort Stewart, about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, officials said.

Investigators believe Boykin was killed in an isolated incident, and it’s possible she knew her attacker, Army criminal investigation spokesman Chris Grey said.

“We have no reason or evidence to believe that the Fort Stewart community is at further risk related to this tragic death,” he said.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI have put up a $20,000 reward for information that will help them track down and convict her killer.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance and asking for them to come forward with any and all information they may have regarding this investigation,” Grey said. “We are asking for them to do the right thing and contact us if they have any information whatsoever, regardless of how trivial they may think that information is.”

Special agents are also looking for Boykin’s black 2018 Honda Accord, which was missing from the home when her body was found. The Honda has the Georgia tag RLQ1762.

No other details were released due to ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or email Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil. Tipsters can also call 1-844-276-9243.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the degree allowable under the law, according to Army Criminal Investigation Command.

