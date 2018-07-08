2-year-old California boy dies from accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound

FRESNO, Calif. - A 2-year-old California boy died Saturday after accidentally shooting himself in the head, the Fresno Bee reported.
Police were called to a house in northwest Fresno at 12:48 p.m., where Lt. Rob Beckwith said the boy was still breathing, the Bee reported. He was taken to a hospital, but police reported at 6 p.m. that the child had died.
Fresno Police have obtained a search warrant to process the home where a toddler fatally shot himself. They say the parent was not home at the time of the shooting, but two family friends were. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/X8vIWUuO0j— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 8, 2018
According to police, the toddler was in one of the bedrooms of the home when he accidentally shot himself in the head, KFSN reported.
Beckwith said the father's fiancee and a friend were the only people in the home at the time of the shooting. Nobody else was injured, the Bee reported.
In a statement Saturday evening, police said the shooting "appears to be a tragic accident."
Police said it was not clear who the gun belonged to, KFSN reported. Sgt. Walter Boston said investigators were unsure of the circumstances that led up to the shooting, the Bee reported.
