0 3 children found with malnourished disabled man; parents arrested

Police arrested the mother and stepfather of three unsupervised children and a disabled adult who appeared to be malnourished after officers found them in a southwest Atlanta residence.

Officers arrived to the house on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., police spokesman John Chafee said in a statement.

>> Read more trending news

The people who called police had moved out of the house about three weeks ago, Chafee said.

If you missed my report at 10, I’m back at 1030. We’ve got calls and emails into @Atlanta_Police to learn more about the kids left home alone here in this house in SW Atlanta - they were found w/a 21 year old man who looked like he hadn’t been eating. Parents were arrested. pic.twitter.com/4XRXpnyglM — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) July 22, 2018

“They returned to the home today to retrieve some of their property when they located the children and 21-year-old in the home,” Chafee said.

This family apparently had moved into the home after the people who called police moved out, police said.

The mother and stepfather returned to the scene and were taken into custody and charged with violating state law on protection of disabled adults and elder persons.

The children appeared to be in good health, police said. Their ages were not released.

Chafee said it is his understanding that the woman is the mother to the disabled man and the three children.

“The children have been placed in the care of a family member, and (the division of family and children services) is following up with them,” Chafee said.

The disabled man, who is 21, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No identities were released, and police are still investigating.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.