  • 3 Missouri police officers wounded in Kansas City shootout; suspect killed

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police in Missouri shot and killed a suspect they said wounded three officers and was a person of interest in the shooting death of a university student, The Kansas City Star reported.

    The man had barricaded himself in a residence, Kansas City police said. The three officers were expected to live, KCTV reported.

    The suspect was being investigated in the July 7 shooting death of Sharath Koppu, 25, a University of Missouri-Kansas City student, earlier this month, the Star reported.

    According to police, undercover detectives were conducting an investigation at the Sky-Vu Motel in Kansas CIty when the officers were hit by gunfire, KCTV reported.

    Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said both men  were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect fled the area with another person in a vehicle, Becchina said. The vehicle was found and an accomplice was arrested, the Star reported.

    Police confronted the suspect at a residence, and after gunfire was exchanged, a third officer was wounded, the Star reported.

