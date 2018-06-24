0 4 children killed in violent police standoff laid to rest in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Funeral services for four Orlando children killed during a 21-hour police standoff with their mother’s boyfriend were held Saturday.

The services, which were open to the public, took place at St. James Catholic Cathedral in Orlando, according to an attorney representing the family.

The funeral marked a difficult day for the family of Dove Lindsey, 1, Aiden Lindsey, 6, Lillia Pluth, 10, and Irayan Pluth, 12.

The day also proved too emotional for the children's mother, Ciara Lopez.

"I remain stuck in that one night, that one night where everything changed, standing outside that apartment, waiting for different news," she said in a statement.

Detectives believe Gary Lindsey, 35, shot the children either shortly before or after police officers came to the door of his apartment June 10 in response to a domestic battery call from Lopez. She had escaped the apartment.

Lindsey fired at the responding officers, seriously wounding Officer Kevin Valencia, who remains in a coma. Lindsey was then holed up in the apartment for almost a full day. Officers found him dead in a closet when they entered the apartment the following day.

The children were found in their beds, police said.

Some of the officers who worked during the standoff went to the service.

"It's heartbreaking to see, obviously a small casket, with an infant inside," said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Lindsey was Lopez’s boyfriend and the mother of all four children. Lindsey was the father of two of the children.

