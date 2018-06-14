5-month-old girl mauled to death by family German shepherd

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family in Clayton County, Georgia is distraught after they discovered their German shepherd mauled their infant daughter to death.
The 5-month-old’s mother made the horrifying discovery last week inside the little girl’s room in a home in Forest Park, WSB reports.
The mother told police that she left the sleeping girl in the care of her roommate for a few hours, but when she came back, the roommate was asleep and her child was dead.
Authorities seized the family’s German shepherd.
The family told detectives that the dog had been around the baby since the baby’s birth and had never shown any signs of aggression toward the baby or anyone else in the home.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}