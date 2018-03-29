  • 5th grade teacher among 11 arrested in connection to gang-related killings of siblings

    By: Mark Winne, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga - Eleven people have been arrested in the killings of two siblings who were asleep during a gang-related home invasion in 2016.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Police said nine of the 11 people charged in the case are facing murder charges.

    Police said after almost one and a half years of active investigation and more than 50 interviews of suspects and witnesses, the following have been identified as playing a key criminal role in the home invasion that resulted in the murder of Tatiyana and Daveon Coates:

    • Devin Dunson, 27
    • Melvin Allen Crockett, 34
    • Jamar Reshaad Mitchell, 24 
    • Michael De’Sean White, 26 
    • Christopher Leonard Spencer, 28
    • Vernon Jerome Beamon, 29 
    • Sterlin Obche Pate, 23 
    • Jamon Marquice Bynum, 27 
    • Sherman Thomas, 24 
    • Deundre Demond Mitchell, 18 


    NOTE: The 11th person was arrested on a weapons charge related to the case, but not directly tied to the murders, so he is not named above.

    Suspects in Clayton County killings
    Clayton County Police Department

    The indictment consists of the following charges, according to police

    • Malice murder 
    • Felony murder 
    • Aggravated Assault 
    • Cruelty to children (first-degree) 
    • Cruelty to children (third-degree) 
    • Home invasion 
    • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon 
    • Violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act 
    • Violation of racketeering influence and corrupt organizations act


    WSBTV’s Steve Gehlbach was there at the scene the morning of October 2016 and remembers the then-chief and the current chief, who at that time was heading up criminal investigations, all visibly shaken by what they discovered.

    Daveon Coates, 15, and his sister Tatiyana, 11, were shot and killed in a home invasion that police determined to be gang retaliation against someone who was not even there. They were asleep in their beds when they were killed, Clayton County police said.

    There were also other small children in the house at the time and unharmed.

    Last week, Clayton County police arrested Michael White at the school where he teaches 5th grade in DeKalb County.

    Then, this week, WSBTV cameras were there as a second suspect, Jamon Bynum, was arrested. He is also charged with the murders of the teens.

    “His role is not yet completely defined, but we can confirm he was present when the homicides took place,” Clayton County police Chief Kevin Roberts said.

    New documents obtained by WSBTV investigative reporter Mark Winne also confirm that White, and others involved, are believed to be members of the “Crips,” a violent street gang.

    White’s attorney denies the teacher has any gang affiliation.

    For more on this developing story, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    5th grade teacher among 11 arrested in connection to gang-related…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officers suspended; accused of threatening Domino's manager for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mom says she fed kids PCP after mistaking it for vanilla extract

  • Headline Goes Here

    DMX sentenced to year in prison for tax fraud

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stormy Daniels' lawyer: Judge denies motion to depose Trump, Cohen