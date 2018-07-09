77 pounds of cocaine found floating in Gulf of Mexico

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A boater called the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday after passing a 77-pound bale of cocaine floating in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said.
Members of the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol are among the agencies who responded, searched the area and recovered the drugs Sunday morning.
