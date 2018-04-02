7-foot alligator slows traffic on Florida interstate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An alligator slowed traffic on I-295 in Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call about a wandering alligator on the northbound side of I-295.
When they arrived, deputies helped direct traffic.
Dash cam video from a driver showed authorities capturing the reportedly 7-foot long reptile.
The animal appeared to be resting against the concrete median barrier of the interstate.
FYI everyone there’s a 10 foot alligator on 295 between gate pkwy and butler Blvd #florida— Erica Vaughn (@EricaHayleyy) April 1, 2018
PSA: There is an alligator causing traffic delay on 295 north near jtb exit #JustFloridaThings— DannyBoi (@DannyBoi_wmc) April 1, 2018
