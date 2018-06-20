0 7-month-old baby dies in hot car in Georgia, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. -

Police say they are not releasing any additional information about the death of a 7-month-old who was found in a hot car in Camden County, Georgia, near the Florida border.

Kingsland officers were called to a motel Tuesday after reports that an infant was not breathing, the police department said. The child was declared dead.

Neighbors told ActionNewsJax's Amber Krycka that it was a boy who was found outside the Quality Inn in Kingsland.

Krycka spoke to a man who rushed to help and said the baby was extremely hot. He said he didn’t want to be identified because he’s in the military.

“She was screaming. She was just saying, 'Save my baby, save my baby,'" he said.

He said the mother was lying on the ground with the baby wrapped in a blanket.

“I got over there and unwrapped him,” said the man.

He then performed infant CPR on the baby, but it was too late.

No one has been taken into custody, the police department said.

Temperatures in Camden County reached about 90 degrees Tuesday, with “feels-like” temps near 100 degrees.

Temperatures can rise quickly in an enclosed car. In 90-degree weather, the temperature inside a car can reach almost 110 degrees in 10 minutes. Temperatures reach almost 125 degrees within 30 minutes.

Kingsland Police Department's full statement:

"The Kingsland Police Department is investigating an infant death. In the afternoon of June 19th, 2018, officers from the Kingsland Police Department were dispatched to a local motel in reference to an infant not breathing; upon police arrival to investigate, the child was declared deceased.

"No suspect(s) have been taken into custody at this time.

"We are attempting to handle the investigation with the utmost sensitivity and care out of respect for the family as possible to ensure the integrity of our investigation. Dealing with an infant death is hard enough for a family to deal with without added stress from publicity.

"We would like to ensure that our investigators have adequate time to conduct their investigation to accurately put the facts together before we release any further information.

"No additional information will be released at this time — including the baby’s time, place and cause of death; relation to the caller — until investigators conclude the investigation."

