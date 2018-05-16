7-year-old surprises mom with perfect Mother's Day breakfast

What would you call a meal of four strawberries, a tube of Go-Gurt, a slightly peeled kiwi and a bowl of cereal? How about the perfect Mother’s Day breakfast made by your 7-year-old?
Arizona mom Samantha posted her Mother’s Day surprise on Reddit.
My 7-year-old's first attempt at making me a Mother's Day Breakfast. He woke me up at 6:15 asking if I liked Go-Gurts. 😆❤️ from r/funny
She said it all started when her son woke her up at 6:15 a.m. this weekend with a very important question -- did she like Go-Gurts, KTTV reported.
Then he had to find what he called the “grown up bowls” and then attempted to peel the kiwi with a child-safe butter knife, but he didn’t get too far.
Once he was able to get all the ingredients to the perfect breakfast and delivered it to Samantha, she said that he sat and watched her eat every last bite, KTTV reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}