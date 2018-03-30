0 Accountant puts up positive numbers in NHL debut at goalie

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old accountant went from crunching figures to putting up big numbers in his first NHL game in goal Thursday.

Scott Foster, pressed into action when Chicago lost goalies Anton Forsberg and Collin Delia, stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period to help preserve the Blackhawks 6-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets .

"This is something that no one can ever take away from me," Foster said. "It's something that I can go home and tell my kids and they can tell their friends. ... Just a ton of fun."

Delia got the start in goal after Forsberg was a late scratch, the Chicago Tribune reported. Down to just one goalie, the Blackhawks signed Foster to an amateur tryout contract. Foster played at Western Michigan University from 2002 to 2006, ESPN reported.

“It was opening day for baseball but we had to go to the bullpen a couple of times today,” Hawks coach Joel Quenneville told the Tribune.

Foster is part of a crew of recreational goaltenders who staff Chicago's home games in case of emergencies for either team. But Thursday night was different for the married father of two..

"The initial shock happened when I had to dress. I think you just kind of black out after that," Foster said.

Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves became the first emergency goalie to play in a game in the modern era last season, ESPN reported. He closed out the final 7.6 seconds of a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

For Foster, it was a night to remember.

"A few hours ago I was sitting on the computer typing on a 10-key, and now I'm standing in front of you guys having just finished 14½ minutes of NHL hockey," he told reporters.

Bryan Little scored his 200th NHL goal for Winnipeg in the opener of a four-game trip. Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, and Eric Comrie made 36 saves while subbing for starter Connor Hellebuyck.

"It wasn't a good night," Little said. "It wasn't good from the start. It's one of those games you want to forget and put behind you and look to the next one."

