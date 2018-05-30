  • Actress Brigitte Nielsen, 54, reveals fifth pregnancy in Instagram posts

    Danish actress, model and reality TV personality Brigitte Nielsen is reportedly pregnant with her fifth child.

    Entertainment Tonight reported that the 54-year-old known for her roles in “Beverly Hills Cop II” and “Red Sonja” revealed the news in the form of an Instagram post Sunday. She followed up with another post Wednesday. In each, she wears a white top and cradles what appears to be a sizable bump. 

    “Family getting larger,” Nielsen captioned the Sunday photo post.

    “Happy time (heart emoji) positive vibes,” she captioned the follow-up image. Both were also posted on Nielsen’s Twitter page.

    Nielsen has been married to Italian TV producer Mattia Dessì since 2006. ET reported that she has four adult sons from previous relationships. Nielsen’s son, Julian Winding, 34, is from her marriage to Kasper Winding, which lasted from 1983 to 1984. She had Killian Marcus Nielsen, 28, from her relationship with Mark Gastineau, and her sons Douglas Aaron Meyer, 25, and Raoul Ayrton Meyer Jr., 23, are from her marriage to Raoul Meyer, which lasted from 1993 to 2005.

    Nielsen’s most notable romantic relationships come from her two-year marriage to Sylvester Stallone and her reality TV romance with rapper Flavor Flav after the two met on VH1’s “The Surreal Life.”

    Other than posting the photos, Nielsen hasn’t commented on her pregnancy. She only liked a reply to her May 27 post that said, “Congratulations.” She responded to the tweet with a kissing face emoji.

