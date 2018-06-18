Actress Heather Locklear hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation, police say

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Actress Heather Locklear was hospitalized Sunday in Thousand Oaks, California, for a psychiatric evaluation, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us magazine.
Locklear, 56, who starred on “Melrose Place” and “Dynasty,” was acting erratically and threatened to hurt herself, a police source told Us. The source told Us that a family member called 911.
According to TMZ, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the 911 call and went to Locklear’s home.
According to a 911 audio dispatch call obtained by TMZ, the family member called 911 and said Locklear was looking for a gun to shoot herself.
>> Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Police told Us that there was no crime committed at Locklear’s home, “only a medical issue.”
Locklear was arrested Feb. 26 on a felony charge of domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer after a dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser.
