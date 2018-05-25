Adam Levine, James Corden pulled over by cop in ‘Carpool Karaoke' episode

LOS ANGELES - Adam Levine is the latest musician to join late-night talk show host James Corden for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” but they may have had too much fun.
In a promo clip for the episode, which aired Thursday, Levine and Corden sing along to the Maroon 5 lead singer’s song “Moves Like Jagger,” but at one point a police car drives alongside them, prompting them to roll their windows down.
“I’m gonna pull you over so he can sing a song for me,” the officer says from his vehicle, referring to Levine.
“You want us to pull over so he can sing a song for you?” Corden asks as he and Levine laugh.
“Just because you caused a traffic hazard,” the officer said.
“Just be careful,” the officer said before driving off.
Toward the end of the episode, Corden quizzes Levine with trivia questions while Levine is behind the wheel on a driving course full of twists and turns.
Watch the full clip of Levine’s “Carpool Karaoke” episode on YouTube. The pair’s chat with a police officer happens at the 3:44 mark.
