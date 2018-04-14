  • Airstrikes in Syria: Breaking down the firepower

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Saturday morning, the Pentagon provided details about the military weapons that were employed in the airstrike late Friday night against Syria.

    Missiles were launched from three different areas: the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, and the North Arabian Gulf. Lt Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said 105 missiles were fired by the U.S.-led coalition. 

    Here is a breakdown:

    Eastern Mediterranean Sea: Six Tomahawk missiles were fired from the USS John Warner, and three missiles were fired from a French frigate.

    Red Sea: The USS Monterey fired 30 Tomahawk missiles, while the USS Laboon launched seven Tomahawk missiles.

    North Arabian Gulf: The USS Higgins fired 23 Tomahawk missiles.

    From the air: Two American B-1 Lancer bombers fired 19 joint air-to-surface missile. British Tornado and Typhoon jets combined to shoot eight storm shadow missiles, while the French launched nine SCALP missiles from a combination of Mirages and Dassault Rafales jets.

