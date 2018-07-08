  • Alabama murder-suicide: 3 dead, 2 hurt after man shoots wife, kids, authorities say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WETUMPKA, Ala. - An Alabama man shot his wife and three of his children before setting fire to their home and killing himself, authorities said late Saturday.

    According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the wife, Charlene Ann Orsi, and a child were killed Saturday when Bob Orsi opened fire at the Wetumpka home, WSFA reported. Two of the couple's children also were hurt, the news station reported.

    After the slayings, Bob Orsi set the home ablaze, then fatally shot himself, Franklin said. 

    The Wetumpka Fire Department arrived at the scene about 6 p.m. CDT. The two injured children were taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

    Charlene Ann Orsi filed for divorce from her husband last month, WSFA reported.

