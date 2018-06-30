Alabama rescuers save 7-week-old deaf puppy that fell into 50-foot hole

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Rescue workers early Saturday were able to pull a 7-week-old deaf puppy from a 50-foot hole in Huntsville, Alabama, WHNT reported.
The dog, Toffee, fell into the hole, located in the backyard of her foster family’s home, Thursday at 5 p.m., officials from A New Leash on Life said.
Rescue crews were able to lure the puppy into a net by using sardines, WAFF reported. Toffee was not injured from her fall, the television station reported.
Toffee’s story captured the attention of hundreds after her foster family posted a call for help on a local lost pet Facebook page.
Rescue crews kept the puppy fed during her time in the hole. Crews nearly got her out on Thursday when they got two of her paws in a net, but Toffee backed out and stayed in the hole, WAFF reported.
