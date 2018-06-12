0 Amazon Prime Day 2018: Here's what you should know

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t the only days consumers can snag online deals. They can begin their shopping spree in July thanks to Amazon’s annual Prime Day.

>> Read more trending news

The event, which allows customers to take advantage of a plethora of discounts on a wide variety of popular items, takes place on July 10.

Need some help sifting through the bargains? Here’s what you need to know about the huge sale.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the corporation’s yearly one-day sales event exclusively for Prime members. It offers tons of deals on an array of products over a 30-hour period.

When is it?

The fourth annual event starts on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET and will last until July 12 at 3 a.m. ET.

>> Related: Amazon HQ2 jobs: Atlanta's headquarters odds better than thought

Who can participate?

It’s only for the site’s Prime members. For $119 a year or $12.99 a month, Prime members can receive a ton of benefits including free two-day shipping on eligible purchases, unlimited movie and TV streaming with Prime Video, and book borrowing from the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library.

You can even try out the service for free with a 30-day trial, which will qualify you for Prime Day.

>> Related: Amazon Prime increasing membership fee 20% to $119 in May for new members

What’s for sale?

Several items from music and books to tablets and smart devices will be offered for a discounted price. You can also expect deals on jewelry, housewares and other electronics.

The e-commerce site usually organizes its big ticket items into categories, giving shoppers a preview of the special offers the days leading up to the big day. The preview schedule hasn’t been announced, but stay tuned.

What are some of the biggest deals this year?

While Amazon hasn’t released its list of deals just yet, electronics are usually a big steal.

Last year was the company’s biggest year for Amazon devices, according to CNN. The smaller-sized Echo Dot smart speaker was the most popular item sold, which was available for $35 instead of the usual $50. The brand also saw record sales for its classic Echo, Fire tablets and Kindle devices.

>> Related: Amazon Prime Now offering Whole Foods goods in Atlanta

What incentives should I know about?

You can earn Amazon credit if you’re a first-time Amazon Cash user. Score $7.11 by adding $30 to your Amazon account at 7-Eleven. Get $15 by loading $60 at participating stores, such as CVS, Gamestop and others.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.