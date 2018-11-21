  • Amazon says some customer names, emails exposed in ‘technical error'

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Days before the busiest shopping season officially begins, officials with Amazon announced some of its customers had their names and emails exposed because of a “technical error.”

    Amazon officials sent emails to those customers who were affected, CNBC reported. They then shared screenshots of those emails online. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    But some wondered if the email actually was from Amazon, since it did not provide a secure link -- meaning the “s” was not included with “HTTP:” in the url -- and advised that customers did not need to change their passwords, according to posts on Amazon’s Sellers Central forum

    TRENDING NOW:

    The email assures customers that the issue has been fixed but did not disclose what exactly happened, The Verge reported.

    The Verge contacted Amazon about the emails. A spokesperson said the site or systems were breached. Officials with the company didn’t say how many customers were affected.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories