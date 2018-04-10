Amber Alert: Savannah toddler has been found, authorities say

UPDATE, 7 a.m. EDT Tuesday: Authorities say they have found the 22-month-old boy.
The child has been located. https://t.co/Iq4lCdyOIR— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) April 10, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are searching for Jerry Sullivan, a 22-month-old boy last seen in Savannah, Georgia.
Authorities think Sullivan was abducted and is in extreme danger, the station reported.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the boy was last seen with his mother, Aimee Lowery, whom authorities described as homeless and known to use drugs. Police said Lowery, who does not have custody of the child, is believed to be driving a white 2002 Lexus RX300 with the Georgia license plate WF9F09.
If you see the pair, call 911 or the Savannah Police Department right away.
#SPDMISSING: 1-year-old Jerry Sullivan. He is believed to be with Aimee Lowery, 32, who drives a white 2002 Lexus RX300. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/VxPHI7C9bS— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 7, 2018
According to WSB-TV, an Amber Alert was issued Monday evening.
– The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}