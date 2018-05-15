0 Amber Alert: Mom stabbed 11-year-old daughter, abducted 7-year-old, police say

TULSA, Okla. - Police say they are searching for a missing child after a stabbing in north Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Officers said neighbors near Apache Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard called about a stabbing in the area Monday evening.

They reportedly found an 11-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in an area home. The kitchen also was burning when officers arrived, officials said.

Police said Taheerah Ahmad, a woman in her 30s, is suspected of committing the stabbing and starting a fire in the home.

Additional Suspect Photo pic.twitter.com/AL8tSjxTji — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

A child, age 9, said Ahmad duct-taped the hands of the children, put socks in their mouths and stabbed the 11-year-old, according to police. She then reportedly left the scene. Officers said the 9-year-old was able to flee to a relative's home.

Officials said a 7-year-old is with the suspect. They identified the missing child as Hafsa Hailey Ahmad.

Tulsa police issued an Amber Alert in connection to the missing child, according to a tweet from the agency.

***AMBER ALERT***

Suspect: TAHEERAH AHMID Black Female, 40's

Last Seen: 500 Mohawk Blvd



Missing: 7 Year Old (in serious danger)



Vehicle: 2005 Black Lexus RX300 (stock image below) pic.twitter.com/5xvf8pffcA — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

Police said Taheerah Ahmad is the mother of the 11-year-old stabbing victim. She is believed to be in a black Lexus RX300 SUV with a paper tag or a blue Ford sedan with paper tags.

Police said she is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Authorities said she has lived in Tennessee and Texas in the past, and they are not sure where she could be headed.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

Hafsa Hailey Ahmad is reportedly wearing an ankle-length peach dress and gold bracelets on her wrists. She has puffy hair in a ponytail.

The 11-year-old stabbing victim is in critical condition.

