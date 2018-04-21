American Airlines plane with hydraulic fluid leak safely lands at Florida airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - An American Airlines plane flying from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Palm Beach International Airport developed a hydraulic leak Saturday afternoon.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport after the plane landed safely at the gate at about 1:07 p.m, according to Capt. Albert Borroto.
The plane -- which was scheduled to land at PBI -- did not need to make an emergency landing, and there are no reports of injuries, Leonard Serratore of PBI said.
It is unclear if the plane experienced the leak before or after the plane took off from Charlotte.
PBI West Palm Beach airport: Two fire trucks, an ambulance, and fire fighters in flame-retardant silver suits, all gathered around our plane (flight to CLT Charlotte)! Apparently we have a hydraulic leak. pic.twitter.com/9EYm7cu4xD— Toni Armstrong Jr. (@toniajr) April 21, 2018
In August 2016, a similar incident with an American Airlines plane occurred at PBI in which the plane developed a hydraulic leak on a taxiway. In that instance, 23 passengers and one flight attendant were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, including burning eyes, itchy skin and difficulty breathing.
