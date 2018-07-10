0 Americans in UK warned to 'keep a low profile' during Trump visit

The U.S. Embassy in London issued an alert Tuesday warning Americans in the United Kingdom to “keep a low profile” during President Donald Trump’s visit to the country later this week.

>> Read more trending news

The alert was prompted by demonstrations planned to take place during the president’s visit, from Thursday to Saturday. Americans were asked to stay aware of their surroundings and to “exercise caution if (you are) unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent.”

Embassy officials said a majority of the protests are set to happen in central London on Friday. A 20-foot, orange blimp depicting the president as a cellphone-clutching baby will float over Parliament Square gardens on that day, according to the Evening Standard. More than 60,000 people have also said that they plan to participate in a march through London on that day.

“Numerous demonstrations are being planned for July 12 to 14, 2018, surrounding the visit of the President of the United States to the United Kingdom,” U.S. Embassy officials said in Tuesday’s alert. “Several of the events are expected to attract large crowds and there will be road closures in connection with those events.”

Trump left Tuesday for Brussels, his first stop on a four-nation European tour. He was scheduled to attend the NATO summit on Wednesday before flying to London. According to USA Today, he will do most of his travel in the United Kingdom by helicopter, “meaning he can likely avoid the large-scale protests in central London, including a giant ‘Baby Trump’ blimp.”

After London, the president will stop in Scotland, where he owns a pair of golf resorts. He will make his final stop in Helsinki, where he’s expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin may be the easiest of them all," Trump told reporters Tuesday before leaving for Europe. "I think that getting along with Russia, getting along with China, getting along with others is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.