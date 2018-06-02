Arkansas man beats heat, uses car to mow his lawn

MULBERRY, Ark. - Cutting grass usually isn’t the most interesting chore. In fact, it’s far from it.
But in Arkansas, a man’s lawn mowing video is going viral. It has been shared more than 23,000 times, with thousands of comments and likes and more than 1.2 million views.
The video was posted by Nicholas House, who said he made the video Monday afternoon in Mulberry, Arkansas. He was outside in his yard with his friend when he noticed his neighbor was cutting his grass.
House said he hopes his neighbor can now get a riding mower with the publicity he is generating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}