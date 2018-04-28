Arkansas officer shot and killed inside home

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A Forrest City Police Department officer was fatally shot inside his home Saturday afternoon.
FOX13 has confirmed with family members, that Oliver Johnson was the officer who was shot and killed. He has two small children. His family is from Earle, Arkansas.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Meadows Apartments, which is located in West Memphis. The officer was inside his home when he was shot and killed.
TRAGIC.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 28, 2018
Saturday shift kicks off with Forrest City PD officer shot and killed inside his West Memphis home. Working to learn more about what happened. pic.twitter.com/evzl4DEdOB
The West Memphis Police Department is on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with Fox13Memphis.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}