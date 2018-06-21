Arrest made in death of rapper XXXTentacion

Police in Florida have arrested a man in connection to the death of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gina Carter confirmed Thursday that Dedrick Williams, 22, was arrested in connection to the death of 20-year-old Jahseh Onfroy, better known by his stage name XXXTentacion.
In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/OkP2usoqNH— Gina Carter (@bso_gina) June 21, 2018
Broward County Jail records show Williams was charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, among other charges.
Onfroy was shot Monday outside a motorcycle dealership. Deputies said he was leaving RIVA Motorsports when he was approached by two armed people in an apparent robbery. At least one of them opened fire, hitting the rapper.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
