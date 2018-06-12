  • Ashton Kutcher visits sick kids at Iowa hospital

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    IOWA CITY, Iowa -

    Ashton Kutcher may be a big star in Hollywood, but he hasn’t forgotten his Iowa roots.

    The star of “That 70’s Show” and “Punk’d,” who was born in Cedar Rapids and went to the University of Iowa, took time out to visit patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, KWWL reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Hospital officials posted photos of his visit to Facebook, saying they were grateful to him for the time spent with patients and families.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ashton Kutcher visits sick kids at Iowa hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kilauea eruption: As many as 700 homes destroyed on Hawaii's Big Island

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman cries in interview about North Korea summit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Walt Disney World caper: Squirrel caught stealing candy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee get worst ratings in SUV safety test