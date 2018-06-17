'At Last': School receptionist celebrates summer break with viral intercom serenade

A school receptionist's stunning ode to summer is going viral.
According to USA Today, Regina Ballard, who works at North Lincoln High in Lincolnton, North Carolina, took to the school intercom Wednesday to welcome summer break with a joyful rendition of Etta James' "At Last."
The performance, which was captured on video, quickly made the rounds on social media.
"I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo...here it is...At Last!!!" Ballard, 57, wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post that racked up more than 11,000 shares and 620,000 views by Sunday morning.
I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo...here it is...At Last!!! Laura Thornhill Angie Turney Stump Christie Hockenberry Burke Andrea McLeanPosted by Regina Ballard on Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Ballard told USA Today that she's "blown away" by all the attention.
