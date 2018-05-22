Avril Lavigne reportedly dating Phillip Sarofim, son of Texas billionaire

Avril Lavigne has reportedly been dating Phillip Sarofim, the son of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, according to E! News.
Lavigne and Sarofim have been dating for two to three months, according to an unnamed source. The rumored new relationship comes after Lavigne, 33, split from Canadian music producer J.R. Rotem.
ET Canada reported that the news of the reported dating comes after Lavigne and Sarofim were photographed holding hands and getting coffee together last month.
Phillip Sarofim was previously married to Lori Krohn, but it’s not clear when they split. Lori Krohn’s mother, Susan Krohn, married Fayez Sarofim in 2015.
Before dating Rotem, Lavigne was married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015 and Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. She took a break from the public eye when she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013, but told ET Canada last month that she was read to move forward.
