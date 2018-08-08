0 Baby born in Burger King bathroom; possible heroin found in stall, police say

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -

A baby born in the bathroom of an Ohio Burger King last week is recovering at an area hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Chillicothe Gazette, police found the newborn boy Friday afternoon while responding to a call about a man who had "passed out in a vehicle" as his companion went to the bathroom at the Chillicothe fast-food restaurant.

When police and emergency personnel arrived, they found Elizabeth D. Sanders, 26, on the toilet with "a suspected ball of heroin" nearby, the Gazette reported. The Waverly woman reportedly said she thought she'd had a miscarriage. First responders discovered the baby, who was still breathing, in the toilet and took him to Adena Medical Center.

Meanwhile, officers also found Zachary T. Frey, 26, unconscious in the driver's seat of a Saturn Ion parked outside the restaurant. When police interviewed him, he slurred his words, drooled and nodded off, the Gazette reported. Frey, of Chillicothe, also had a bag of an unknown substance in his pocket, police said.

According to the Gazette, Sanders was treated, then arrested on an outstanding theft warrant. Frey reportedly was charged with having drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while impaired. He could face more charges after lab testing is completed on the baggie he had on him, police said.

Officials said the newborn likely will be OK.

