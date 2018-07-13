Babysitters arrested, charged with taunting crying 1-year-old with stun gun, posting to Snapchat

FAULKNER COUNTY, ARKANSAS - Three teenage babysitters were arrested Monday in central Arkansas after posting a video on Snapchat that allegedly shows them taunting a crying, 1-year-old girl with a stun gun and then slapping her in the head while they laughed and joked.
The child’s mother was working at the time and did not know about the alleged abuse until she saw a video of it on social media, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
"In the video, you can see and hear the electric prongs on the taser lighting up," Conway Police Officer Brittani A. Little wrote in a report on the incident, the Gazette reported. "The baby is visibly terrified and begins crying and trying to get away. You can hear the person recording laughing and see (a second teen) laughing."
The baby is seen wailing and reaching out her arms for help, Little wrote.
When the girl’s mother saw the video, she took the child to a medical center and then called police.
The child was unharmed, according to WYFF-TV.
The three teens are each charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and were booked into the Faulkner County Juvenile Detention Center, WYFF reported.
