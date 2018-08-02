Bald eagle poses for flawless selfies in front of airport security camera

DENVER - Employees at Denver International Airport got a pleasant surprise Wednesday when they spotted a bald eagle posing in front of one of the airport’s security cameras.
The eagle perched on a railing directly in front of the camera lens. A plane could be seen in the background of at least one of the images airport officials shared on social media.
There were multiple theories about why the eagle visited the airport.
Our security cameras captured a special DEN visitor today. We think he just stopped by for a plane spotting selfie ✈️🦅 #avgeek pic.twitter.com/kSf6WOEHZI— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 1, 2018
“We think he just stopped by for a plane-spotting selfie,” officials said on the airport’s Twitter account.
CBS Denver reported that others thought the bald eagle made his presence known for Colorado’s birthday. Colorado officially became a state 142 years ago on Wednesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}