  • Barbara Bush funeral: George H.W. Bush wears special socks in literacy campaign tribute

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    HOUSTON -

    Former President George H.W. Bush is known for wearing festive socks. He wore a special pair of socks Saturday to the funeral of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, in tribute to her work in literacy awareness.

    Barbara Bush, the wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the nation’s 43rd, died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

    Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath posted on Twitter that the former president is wearing socks festooned with books.

    McGrath went on to say that Barbara Bush's literacy campaign raised over $110 million in 30 years.

    The private funeral ceremony is being attended by approximately 1,500 invited guests, including first lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

