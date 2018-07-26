Beachgoers form human chain to save swimmers in deadly rip current in North Carolina's Emerald Isle

One man has drowned after rough waters hit Emerald Isle in North Carolina Wednesday.
Dozens of people formed a human chain to rescue people from the water, WSOC reported.
Emerald Isle authorities identified the drowning victim as Troy Everette Strickland, 41, from Scotchburg, Virginia.
Strickland’s wife told police they were visiting the coast and staying at The Islander Hotel on the oceanfront.
She said her husband was trying to help save another person who was drowning in the water, but also got caught in a rip tide, officials said.
Strickland was pulled from the ocean by emergency crews, but they were unable to revive him.
Crews at Emerald Isle said they responded to six water rescues Wednesday afternoon and had to rescue a total of 20 people.
Beachgoers formed a human chain to rescue people trapped in the current.
Six people were taken to nearby hospitals but are expected to survive.
Red flag warnings are now in place along the town’s 12 miles of ocean beach and the public is warned to stay out of the ocean until further notice.
