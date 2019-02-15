  • Bear gets stuck on top of garbage truck, driver has no idea he has company during haul

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WINDSOR, N.C. - That’s one way to get a meal to go.

    A driver called Bertie County, North Carolina, 911 after they saw a bear hanging from a moving garbage truck on U.S. Route 17, The Associated Press reported.

    The driver of the truck had no idea he had a bruin co-pilot until he was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy.

    Apparently Yogi was digging through the truck-sized “picnic basket” when he got stuck under the netting used to keep the garbage, and apparently bears now, inside, the AP reported.

    When the driver pulled the net, the bear popped out of the truck and scampered away before the truck continued to the landfill, according to the AP.

