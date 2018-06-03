  • Belmont Stakes 2018: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Belmont Stakes will be run Saturday in New York, with Justify, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, as the sentimental favorite. 

    The race is known as the “test of champions,” and if Justify can win the 150th running of the Belmont, he will take horse racing’s Triple Crown. The last horse to do so was American Pharoah in 2015.

    What time is the Belmont Stakes, what channel is it on and what are the latest odds for the race?

    Here’s all you need to know about the 2018 Belmont Stakes. 

    When is the 2018 Belmont Stakes?

    The race is on Saturday, June 9. 

    Where is it run?

    The Belmont Stakes is held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

    How long is the track?

    The track at Belmont is 1½ miles long.

    Who runs in it?

    The race is open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds. 

    What time is the Belmont Stakes? 

    The race is scheduled to start at 6:37 p.m., ET. Pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET.

    What channel is it on?

    NBC is broadcasting the race. You can find your NBC channel by clicking here. 

     Here are the post positions for the 2018 Belmont Stakes 

    1. Bandau 
    2. Blended Citizen
    3. Bravazo 
    4. Free Drop Billy 
    5. Gronkowski 
    6. Hofburg 
    7. Justify 
    8. Noble Indy 
    9. Restoring Hope 
    10. Seahenge 
    11. Tenfold 
    12. Vino Rosso

     

    What are the odds?

    As of Friday, here are the odds on the race from USRacing.com.

    1. Bandua 20/1
    2. Blended Citizen 12/1
    3. Bravazo 7/1
    4. Free Drop Bill 30/1
    5. Gronkowski 25/1 
    6. Hofburg 4/1
    7. Justify 5/7
    8. Noble Indy 33/1 
    9. Restoring Hope 30/1 
    10. Seahenge 30/1
    11. Tenfold 10/1 
    12. Vino Rosso 8/1 

